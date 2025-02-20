Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,089,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
