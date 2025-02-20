UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 2,001,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,025.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,404.60. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,909,000 after purchasing an additional 559,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

