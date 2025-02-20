Corps Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $54.65 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

