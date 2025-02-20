Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 679 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

