Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,338. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

