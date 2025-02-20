Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $273.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.