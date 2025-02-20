NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71), Zacks reports. NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $30.37 on Thursday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,293. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.27.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

