First Bank & Trust Sells 3,708 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.