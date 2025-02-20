Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,449 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %
Adobe stock opened at $456.99 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
