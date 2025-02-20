Comparing Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Oil and Gas and Tamboran Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 4 5 0 2.56 Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Tamboran Resources has a consensus target price of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Tamboran Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 33.44% 27.52% 12.28% Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Tamboran Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.63 $922.97 million $8.33 4.25 Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Tamboran Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.