Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 550.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in ResMed by 726.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,266.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 103,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,307 shares of company stock worth $4,403,180. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.56 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

