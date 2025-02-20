Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

