Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $27.97. 467,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 533,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $645.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,175.90. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.