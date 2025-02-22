Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 37.6% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 37.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 81.75 ($1.03). 78,442,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,310% from the average session volume of 3,254,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ceres Power Trading Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

