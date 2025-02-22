Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.44%.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.