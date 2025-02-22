Best Financial Stocks To Consider – February 22nd

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Venus Acquisition, and Walmart are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $36.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,847,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $21.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,128,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,801,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ VENA traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $94.70. 34,962,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. Walmart has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

