Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

