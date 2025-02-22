MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 8,194,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,645,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MARA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

MARA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

