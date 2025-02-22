Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,926 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

