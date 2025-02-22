Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $55.39. Approximately 13,242,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 24,568,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

