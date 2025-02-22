Peoples Bank OH Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.52. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

