Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 201584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $673.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

