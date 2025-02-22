Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in DT Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $98.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

