TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

UBS Group cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

