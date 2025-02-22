Sui (SUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.35 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Sui has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00003465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $10.35 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,089,707,194 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,089,707,194.508888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 3.36638656 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 559 active market(s) with $1,228,483,151.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

