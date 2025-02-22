European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.