European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Commercial REIT
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.