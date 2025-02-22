iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $616.22 and last traded at $615.85, with a volume of 3210219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $614.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day moving average of $585.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

