F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Issues Earnings Results

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

NYSE FG opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.