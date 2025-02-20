Hardy Reed LLC Invests $205,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Federated Hermes Stock Performance
NYSE:FHI opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
