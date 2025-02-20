iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on March 17th

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG opened at C$133.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$141.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$131.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Cormark increased their target price on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,010 shares of company stock worth $1,489,142. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

