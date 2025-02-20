Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 376 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

BATS EFG opened at $104.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

