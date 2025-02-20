Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,407 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

