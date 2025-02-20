Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 6.4% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $376,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,598,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

