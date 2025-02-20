Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 3,606,357 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the period. ICL Group comprises about 1.7% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $101,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in ICL Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ICL Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

