Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 999001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.