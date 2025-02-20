Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 999001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
