IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.82%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

