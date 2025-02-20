InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 373,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHG opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.94. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

