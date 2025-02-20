InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of IHG opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.94. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
