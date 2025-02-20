StockNews.com Upgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to “Strong-Buy”

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

