Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.86 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,571,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,283,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,377,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,146,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.