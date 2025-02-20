Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $44.46 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.34.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

