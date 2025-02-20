Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

