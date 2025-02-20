Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of SCI opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after acquiring an additional 492,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after buying an additional 2,846,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,624,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

