Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

