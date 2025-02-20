Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $7.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,907,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,207,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,096,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 516,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 426,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

