Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $466.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

