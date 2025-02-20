Private Advisor Group LLC Has $23.08 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

