Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,913.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,537.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

