Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 12.4 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.