Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,733 Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Evergy by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evergy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $68.38.

Evergy Profile



Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

