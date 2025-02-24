Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 292.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,055,000 after buying an additional 4,693,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHB opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

